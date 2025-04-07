Bills Central

Local hidden gem invited to Buffalo Bills' Pro Day

Could the Bills add another UB alum to their defense?

Buffalo safety Marcus Fuqua (10) and linebacker Shaun Dolac (52) take down Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) during the first quarter of the game on Saturday September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Buffalo safety Marcus Fuqua (10) and linebacker Shaun Dolac (52) take down Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) during the first quarter of the game on Saturday September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
University at Buffalo's star linebacker Shaun Dolac is on the Buffalo Bills draft radar. According to Ryan Talbot, Dolac received an invite to Buffalo's local pro day on April 11, potentially continuing the pipeline from the Bulls to the Bills.

The West Seneca native was a consensus All-American in 2024, and won MAC Defensive Player of the Year, but was snubbed from the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl. He was also first-team All-MAC in 2022 and 2024, missing most of 2023 due to injury.

Dolac led college football with 168 total tackles and 177 interception return yards, on top of his six sacks and five interceptions.

The Bills rostered three UB alumni last season, with Cam Lewis, Ja'Marcus Ingram, and Joe Andreessen all making the 53 man roster, so Brandon Beane is no stranger to poaching local talent from the Bulls. Lewis and Ingram provided serviceable depth in the secondary, while Andreessen made splash plays when he saw the field.

Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac (52) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game on Saturday September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
