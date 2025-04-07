Local hidden gem invited to Buffalo Bills' Pro Day

UB star LB Shaun Dolac will be attending the #Bills’ local pro day on April 11.



Dolac put on a show at @UBFootball’s pro day on March 13 and the production on the field speaks for itself (168 total tackles, 19 TFL, 6.5 sacks and 5 INTs).



A potential day three gem for Buffalo… pic.twitter.com/uQina5vz29