Bills QB Josh Allen facing new MVP competition not named Lamar Jackson?
Over the last month or two, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been the clear-cut front-runner to win the MVP award. However, as the season comes down the final two weeks, he has been competing with Lamar Jackson head-to-head for the award. Now, there is a new name entering the conversation.
Allen and Jackson are now seeing Joe Burrow start making a case to receive some MVP attention.
Coming into today's game against the Denver Broncos, Burrow had completed 68.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,229 yards, 39 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Against the Broncos, Burrow had another MVP-caliber performance. He completed 39 of his 49 passes for 412 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, while also rushing for 25 yards and another score.
Following that performance, Dallas Cowboys' superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons spoke out with a strong take about Burrow as a possible MVP contender.
Obviously, the Cincinnati Bengals still need a lot of help to get into the playoffs. It's very unlikely that Burrow will lead his team to the postseason, but his numbers sure do make him a name to watch.
At the very least, Burrow could alter the MVP race by stealing some votes away from the other two candidates.
Burrow has been playing his best football this season. He seems to have found his stride at 28 years old in his fifth NFL season.
As for Allen and Jackson, they are still the front-runners to win the award. Many still believe that Allen holds the slight advantage, but that gap has been closing in recent weeks.
Hopefully, the Bills can put together a couple of strong games to close out the season. If Allen can get back to playing at the level that he was prior to last week, he should be able to hold off the competition and win the coveted MVP honors.
All of that being said, the race is not over yet. Burrow and Jackson are trying to run him down.
Only time will tell and Burrow may not be a serious MVP contender, but the three quarterbacks are all very deserving of being in the conversation with how well they have played this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —