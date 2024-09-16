3 Bills who need to step up after first two games of 2024 NFL season
It's difficult to nitpick the Buffalo Bills' start to the 2024 NFL season, but the team is not without some flaws, one in particular being their run defense. Buffalo allowed 124 rushing yards and a 5.0-yard per carry average in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals before allowing 139 yards and a 4.1-yard average against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
Staying within the defensive front, the Bills have six sacks on the season, but five of those from Miller and Greg Rousseau. Someone else in the Bills' pass rush needs to start contributing on a consistent basis. Maybe Javon Solomon, who hasn't suited up yet, can be that other guy, but that's a lot to expect from the rookie. Buffalo's defensive interior needs to start getting involved, and with that, here are three players the Bills need to step up in future weeks.
DT Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver had a huge sack against the Dolphins, ending a fourth down conversion attempt; however, he's largely been absent from the stat sheet. Per PFF, he's played 96 snaps and has two total tackles, one sack, and four pressures. The Bills need him to be stronger in both the pass rush and run defense. Only DeWayne Carter's pass rush grade is lower than Oliver's, who has earned a grade of 66.1. His run defense grade of 52.2 needs to improve, as well. PFF grades obviously aren't the end-all, be-all with regard to player performance, but the eye test proves Buffalo's defensive interior has been largely manhandled throughout the first two games of the season, with no player (Oliver included) consistently flashing. More frequent pressure from Oliver and company would go a long way moving forward.
DT DaQuan Jones
The Bills' other starting defensive tackle has been lackluster to start the season, too. DaQuan Jones' run defense grade from PFF is 52.0, the third worst of the Bills' four interior defenders that have logged snaps this season. He has 81 snaps through two games and has tallied only one solo tackle and three pressures. In his defense, pass-rushing dominance was never his forte, but the Bills need him to be a rock against the run.
DE A.J. Epenesa
A.J. Epenesa was expected to take another step this year, particularly in his consistency after inking a contract extension in the offseason. It's a very young season and hopefully he can start to make more impactful plays, but through two games he does not have a sack yet and only three total pressures in 48 pass rush snaps. Miller and Rousseau have been the Bills' pass rush and they will need to be kept fresh through the season. This means Epenesa needs to be able to step up for the Bills' pass rush not to miss too much of a beat.
