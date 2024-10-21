What Bills rookie WR Keon Coleman said following his first career 100-yard outing
While the biggest storyline exiting the Buffalo Bills' Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans was the debut (and strong play) of Amari Cooper, it was his new teammate who actually stole the show.
Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman produced explosive play after explosive play in the contest, igniting a Buffalo offense that struggled early on. He caught four passes for a career-high 125 yards on seven targets, and his receptions of 57 yards and 44 yards set up two touchdowns for the Bills as they beat the Titans 34-10.
It was the best performance of Coleman's young career, and he gave the credit to Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady during his postgame press conference.
“Pretty much everything Joe was calling [worked],” Coleman told the media. “The different looks we were practicing in practice, we got them in the game, and executed at a high level.”
It’s been a decent start for the second-round pick out of Florida State, as Coleman has pulled in 16 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. Twelve of those 16 catches have resulted in first downs.
Coleman was not originally seen as an explosive player when the Bills selected him, instead viewed as a player who could win contested, one-on-one matchups against defenders. This season, Coleman has shown himself to be a deep threat, with multiple long plays for touchdowns.
Having several opportunities for big plays on Sunday was something Coleman was excited to act on.
“I was very excited," Coleman said. "Very grateful the ball kept finding me. Do what I do best, just make the play. Coach put me in the position, I just need to continue to make the plays that they brought me here to make.”
The addition of a 10-year wideout in Amari Cooper will only improve Coleman’s game, as the veteran's presence figures to be something the rookie can glean information from off the field. Cooper was also taking attention away from Coleman on the field on Sunday, something that will only place the rookie in more auspicious situations to succeed as the 30-year-old further acclimates to the offense.
It’s safe to say the NFL was put on notice on Sunday, as the acquisition of Cooper is already having positive ramifications on the Bills’ passing game. With an MVP-caliber quarterback like Josh Allen dishing the ball to Coleman, Cooper, and the likes of Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid, the sky is the limit for Buffalo's offense.
