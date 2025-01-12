Buffalo Bills star WR makes bold statement before Broncos game
Even though Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper has not made the kind of impact that was expected from him after being acquired before the NFL trade deadline, there is still hope that he can turn things on in the playoffs.
Cooper has been the definition of a consistent star throughout his career. This season, he is having a major down year.
Some believe that age is starting to catch up to him, while others think he has just taken some time adjusting following the trade. Either way, the Bills badly need him to figure things out and become a major producer within the offense.
Ahead of the wild-card matchup today against the Denver Broncos, Cooper spoke out with a bold message. It's very clear just how blessed he feels to be playing in Buffalo for a Super Bowl contender.
"I feel good. I've always wanted to be on a team like this," Cooper said. "Being in the league a long time, some guys are fortunate enough to be on great teams every year, teams that go deep into the playoffs, but that's more of a rare occasion."
He is 100 percent right. Many players don't realize how many other players around the league don't get the chance to compete for a championship.
Since being acquired by the Bills, Cooper has caught just 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. He has yet to show off the No. 1 wide receiver talent that Buffalo was hoping that it had brought in for superstar quarterback Josh Allen.
That being said, there is no better time than the playoffs to shift into high gear.
At 30 years old, Cooper should still have a lot of gas left in the tank. He has always been a big-play threat and has been a consistent 1,000-yard receiving threat in seasons that he has been healthy.
Hopefully, his body is feeling good and rested after sitting out the regular season finale. Buffalo really needs him to come out and make a major impact throughout the postseason.
It will be interesting to see what kind of game he's able to give the Bills today. He is clearly excited to play in the playoffs, but now he needs to prove that he can make an impact.