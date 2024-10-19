Report: Bills expect WR Amari Cooper to ‘hit the ground running’ in Week 7
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has kept his cards close to the vest with regard to the Week 7 status of recently acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper, remaining mum on the matter during his Wednesday media availability before telling reporters that he “would think” the 30-year-old would suit up on Sunday later in the week.
A first-team All-Pro when it comes to coach speak, it should come as no surprise that McDermott was perhaps playing coy when it comes to the veteran’s immediate availability; according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bills have given Cooper a “crash course” in the playbook throughout the week and not only expect him to play this weekend, but “hit the ground running.”
Immediate internal expectations being quite high for Cooper is a bit unsurprising given his résumé; a tenth-year veteran who has been consistently lauded for his professionalism and intellect, the idea of Cooper gaining an at least loose handle on the playbook in a condensed timeline never seemed too far-fetched. It’s likely unfair to expect him to log north of 30 or 40 snaps in the team’s Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans, but seeing the five-time Pro Bowler make an impact on a few tailored plays seems like a sure bet.
Buffalo acquired Cooper in hopes that he could serve as the top option in a receiving corps that has been generally underwhelming through the first six weeks of the 2024 season. Bills fans will have the opportunity to watch the seven-time 1,000-yard wideout in action for the first time this Sunday when Buffalo hosts the Titans in its first home matchup in roughly a month.
