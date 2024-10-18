Rookie WR Keon Coleman had hilarious response to Bills acquiring Amari Cooper
The Buffalo Bills have operated with an ‘everyone eats’ philosophy on offense through the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL season, and they just invited another weapon over for dinner.
The team acquired seven-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, adding an unequivocal top target to a talented, but perhaps overtasked receiving corps that was in dire need of a proven option. Buffalo’s wide receivers had struggled in recent weeks after getting off to a solid start to the 2024 campaign, combining for nine receptions in Week 6 after totaling four catches on 18 targets in Week 5; as a player who routinely logs over 100 targets per season, Cooper should immediately slot in as a game-changer in Orchard Park.
The five-time Pro Bowler’s individual impact will be discernible, but his presence will have ramifications felt throughout the entire receiving corps, as his taking the bulk of the proverbial load will allow the team’s other wide receivers to rest into less burdensome roles and be placed into more auspicious situations to succeed. Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman provided a humorous comparison when asked about Cooper’s arrival, telling reporters that he’ll help the entire unit.
“Same thing like adding another person with more money in your household,” the first-year wideout told Spectrum’s Andy Young. “Help you pay everything, help everything out. Help everybody else get open and just bring more threat to the offense.”
Coleman, a rookie who was widely viewed as a raw prospect during the pre-draft process, is perhaps the Buffalo pass-catcher who will most greatly benefit from Cooper’s presence, as the 21-year-old had been forced to play a significant role through the first six games of the 2024 campaign. He currently leads the Bills’ receivers in snaps (231), and while he hasn’t played poorly (catching 12 passes for 201 yards and two scores), he’s had his fair share of rookie mistakes and could perhaps benefit from not only taking a step back on the field, but having a veteran to glean information from off it.
“I mean, it’s Amari Cooper,” Coleman said on Thursday, per WKBW's Matt Bove. “Great receiver, produced in the league for a long time. Get to learn from him and watch him work every day.”
A 30-year-old pending free agent, the acquisition of Cooper in no way impedes Coleman from eventually becoming Buffalo’s No. 1 wide receiver; in fact, the information and lessons he learns from the former fourth-overall pick throughout the remainder of the 2024 season could ultimately prove invaluable to his development.
