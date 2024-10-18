Bills' trade creates unexpected personal reconnection for Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper admittedly didn't know many of the people at One Bills Drive prior to his arrival in Orchard Park, but Buffalo's newest wide receiver does have one strong connection to the coaching staff.
"It's cool. Adam Henry was definitely one of my favorite coaches, so I feel real good," said Cooper while addressing reporters in his first week as a Bill.
In his second season as Buffalo Bills' receivers coach, Henry has a two-year history with Cooper dating back to their days as Dallas Cowboys. After stints as the receivers coach for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, Henry landed with the Cowboys for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Cooper was a key member of the Dallas receiving corps both seasons. In 2020, he made 92 catches for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns. Over 15 games the following year, the top-tier separator averaged 12.7 yards per reception and made eight touchdown catches on the way to 865 yards.
"We have a good relationship. We were talking a lot after he and I both departed from the Cowboys. He's actually one of the few coaches that I kept in contact with so much like that," said Cooper.
The 30-year-old Cooper didn't think he would get the opportunity to play under Henry again, especially not this season.
"I don't know. It was just unexpected, but we definitely have a good relationship," said Cooper, who has exceeded the 1,000-yard receiving mark seven times in his first nine NFL seasons.
Along with his experience, Cooper's prior relationship with Henry should help speed up the acclimation process in Buffalo, allowing the receiver to see the field when the Bills host the Tennessee Titans on October 20.
