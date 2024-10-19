Fan favorite Bills' alumnus all about difference-maker Amari Cooper's arrival
Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson can't help but love the new addition his old team made this week.
Johnson, the first man in Bills' history to string three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons together, voiced his approval of the trade for Amari Cooper and explained why it will instantly improve the offense. The prolific route-runner spoke as a guest on WGR's Jeremy and Joe Show.
"Now, you got Amari Cooper. He's a level above me, and he's playing with Josh [Allen], so enjoy this, because you're about to see something special with Cooper and Josh," said Johnson on Friday morning, three days after Buffalo made the move for a proven WR1.
Johnson, a former seventh-round draft pick out a Kentucky, made a habit of beating some of the top cornerbacks on slant routes during his six seasons as a Bill. His moves off the line were effective against the likes of Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman, and the retired receiver sees a similar ability from Cooper.
"It's funny that we ended up picking up Amari Cooper. I ended up posting the route of the week when the Browns played the Giants. He did a slant route, and it was pretty much the same way I did my slant against the Browns when me and Fitz was playing. I mashed it up on my social and I'll repost it today, but I like what Amari Cooper has," said Johnson, who had his best seasons with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.
Cooper, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, has eclipsed the 1,000-yards receiving mark in seven of his first nine pro seasons. His route-running precision and ability to create separation should give the Bills an immediate boost.
“As a fellow receiver, we study these guys that come in, and Amari Cooper is special," said Johnson. "I actually watched him when he was in high school. I seen him from high school, going on to the University of Alabama, and I was a SEC guy, so obviously I look close at those guys, and what I saw was just confidence, confidence in his route skill."
Johnson doesn't foresee any difficulty in Cooper getting acclimated in time for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. The man who once flashed a "Why So Serious" undershirt suggested that Cooper's experience and knowledge will allow him to contribute on Day 1.
RELATED: Sean McDermott's mistakes holding Bills back
“When you got a guy like Amari Cooper, who is cerebral ... I feel like when he comes to this team, it's nothing new. All you need is a couple of hours with your new quarterback and communicate, and things will be smooth," said Johnson. "It's not that difficult, because the playbooks, they are big, but all these plays are similar. It's just different names for them.”
As for how far the Bills can go this year now that they've added a bonafide receiving threat, Johnson is highly optimistic.
“It's gonna take us over the top, adding Amari Cooper with these pieces that we already have. It's amazing for us," said Johnson.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —