Bills DC on Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson: 'We've got to start at ground zero'
Teaching a player how to play football is generally not part of an NFL defensive coordinator’s job description, but it’s a task that’s been given to new Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich and his staff with regard to Gable Steveson.
The team injected further championship pedigree into its locker room last week by signing the 24-year-old to a three-year rookie contract. Steveson’s resume hasn’t manifested in the form of a Super Bowl ring, but instead with an Olympic gold medal; the dominant amateur wrestler took gold in men’s freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Games, rounding out his accolades with a dominant collegiate career at the University of Minnesota in which he compiled an 85-2 record. He placed first in his weight class at the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling National Championships in his junior and senior seasons.
His athleticism and strength are objective and, in theory, would translate well to the gridiron… but in theory, for now, is where the possibility remains. Steveson has never played football at any level, with the Bills hoping that his intangible profile and the habits he picked up throughout his amateur wrestling career will translate to the NFL and, more specifically, the defensive tackle position.
Babich spoke about Steveson to reporters ahead of a Tuesday OTA practice at One Bills Drive, stating that the former Golden Gopher is very much a work in progress.
“I think there’s no question, we know our head coach’s background and his passion for that sport,” Babich said. “Obviously Gable’s career speaks for itself, but we’ve got to start at ground zero. We’ve got to start at ground zero. Obviously there’s some, whether you want to call it physical tools, athletic traits, hopefully they translate for him.
“Going back to it, start at ground zero. Let’s start at just the small details of the position and see where it goes from there. You never know how fast they can learn until they start somewhere and okay, he’s got step one. Next, he’s got step two, and how fast that happens is how fast you move along that trajectory of coaching and adding things on.”
Steveson’s signing stems from head coach Sean McDermott’s well-documented passion for amateur wrestling; a high school wrestler himself, the sideline boss has long been outspoken about his adoration of the sport and the qualities it breeds its competitors. He’ll have a direct hand in Steveson’s development alongside the rest of the coaching staff; the veteran coach was already spotted working with the rookie after Tuesday’s practice.