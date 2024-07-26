Bills DC says 'it's just a matter of time' before Matt Milano regains elite form
It’s often said that the best ability is availability, and while the general sentiment is debatable, an NFL player remaining healthy is paramount.
Take Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, for example. He’s been one of the team’s most dynamic defenders since his ascension into the starting lineup midway through his 2017 rookie campaign, oft-putting his innate nose for the football on display to the tune of 488 tackles, 39 pass deflections, and 10 interceptions throughout his professional career. He’s one of the NFL’s better coverage defenders when healthy, his rangy sideline-to-sideline ability allowing Buffalo’s defense to function as intended over the past seven years.
He simply has difficulty staying on the field. He’s missed games due to injury in all but two of his professional seasons, suffering season-ending ailments in two separate campaigns. His most recent year-ending injury came in the 2023 season; he fractured his tibia in a Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, an ailment that sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.
Buffalo’s brass does not seem overly concerned about the former All-Pro linebacker as he works back from his significant leg injury. The team praised him for being aggressive in his rehabilitation post-injury, with head coach Sean McDermott seemingly pleasantly, but genuinely surprised that he was able to participate in minicamp in a limited capacity. He was a full-go as the team commenced its 2024 training camp, and given what he’s showcased thus far, defensive coordinator Bobby Babcih expects him to re-discover his elite form sooner rather than later.
“Matt Milano is working back, and it’s just a matter of time before Matt Milano is Matt Milano,” Babich said ahead of Friday's practice. “I think, me and him counted it up, from when that game was, we couldn’t really remember, but really when you talk about true football, it’s really been, I think we counted 10 months, and we could be off. That’s a long time for anybody to do anything and take 10 months off, for me, this summer, I got back to scripting and I had to get myself back into scripting plays and doing things like that for practice.
“It’s the same thing for him. If there’s anybody out on that field, and I think Brandon [Beane] said the same thing, the way he’s attacked his rehab and all that, I believe in Matt Milano. I think we’ve all seen who Matt Milano is, his toughness, his mental fortitude, all of those types of things. He’ll be ready when he’s ready.”
Milano has sported a leg sleeve throughout camp’s early days, but this seems to be one of few lingering effects of the tibia fracture, as he’s been moving well. He’ll be 30 years of age when the 2024 season kicks off, but the team’s coaching staff isn’t worried about his age or injury history as they work through camp. They’re simply excited to get him back on the field alongside 2023 breakout linebacker Terrel Bernard; with the two consistently lined up next to each other once again, expect fireworks to ensue in Orchard Park this fall.
