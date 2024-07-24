LB Matt Milano, all Bills players practicing 'in full capacity' at training camp
When the Buffalo Bills take the field at Rochester’s St. John Fisher University for their first training camp practice of the new year, they’ll do so with a completely healthy roster.
“Everyone, you’ll see everyone out there at practice today,” Sean McDermott told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s session. “They’ll be out there in full capacity, I would say. As we go through camp, some guys will be managed, [Matt] Milano being one of them, just to name one of them. There will be some guys that get days [off] as we go, but we’ll just take it one day at a time right now.”
The availability of former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano is perhaps the most pressing takeaway from McDermott’s comments, as the 29-year-old’s injury status has been closely monitored throughout the spring. He suffered a tibia fracture in Buffalo’s Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, an ailment that sidelined him for the rest of the campaign; McDermott disclosed that the dynamic defender was “on schedule” in his recovery in mid-May, and he participated in individual drills at the team’s minicamp in June.
Milano will provide a massive boost to Buffalo’s defense, just as the availability of right tackle Spencer Brown will offer some much-needed continuity to the Bills’ offense. The young tackle, who exceeded expectations in his third professional season, suffered a shoulder injury in Buffalo’s AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The ailment required surgery, but it looks as though he’s made a full recovery; the offensive lineman disclosed last week that he expected to be a full participant at the start of camp.
Other Buffalo players who missed time at minicamp include fullback Reggie Gilliam, linebacker Dorian Williams, running back Ray Davis, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, running back Ray Davis, linebacker Nick Morrow, linebacker Baylon Spector, and safety Mike Edwards. Any player currently rehabbing an injury may receive reduced workloads throughout camp, but their immediate availability is an encouraging sign moving forward.
