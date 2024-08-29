Bills GM 'very confident' in WR Keon Coleman ahead of rookie season
After a tumultuous offseason at wide receiver that saw a bevy of players both enter and exit One Bills Drive, the Buffalo Bills organization seems to have immense confidence in one of its new premier options. The team grabbed Florida State pass-catcher Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft to play a potentially significant immediate role in a receiving corps that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason, and the 21-year-old has impressed those at all levels of the organization since his selection.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane got in on the applause yet again on Wednesday, speaking about the rookie after his debut preseason.
“He’s in year one of that, of probably some more press, he’s going to see a lot more variety of coverages and defense and higher caliber corners," Beane said. "All those things are going to be new to him so he’s going to learn on the way.”
Related: Bills HC Sean McDermott makes decision on who will call defensive plays in 2024 season
Coleman had a relatively quiet preseason, grabbing two of six targets for 20 yards. Make no mistake about it, though, Coleman was a play-maker in Tallahassee last season as he made 50 receptions for 658 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. The stats don’t tell the story of the unique skillset that set Coleman apart from the majority of the receivers in this year’s draft class.
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has spoken highly of the receiver on multiple occasions over the summer, frequently praising his football IQ, body control, and jump-ball ability. He's also spoken about the wideout's love of the game, something Beane touched on during his Wednesday media availability, as well.
“The young man is super competitive, he loves ball, he’s not afraid, he’s working his tail off, his teammates believe in him, he has fun out there, he’s serious,” Beane said. “I know he’s funny behind the mic and stuff like that, but when he’s on the field, you guys have been out there enough, he’s working his craft and kind of what I said in the spring, there’s still going to be some bumps along the road, he’s a rookie playing receiver.
"It’s a big jump. He’ll have some good games [and] he’ll have some plays he wants back like all players but especially rookies. I’m very confident that when his number is called, he’ll step up and make the plays for us.”
Coleman himself has talked about his commitment to the game, recently telling reporters that, while he showed off his personality after being drafted, he's always been about football. That focus will be on display in Week 1 when the Bills face the Arizona Cardinals as it will be the first big test for the rookie wideout.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —