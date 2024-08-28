Josh Allen hilariously reacts to being voted NFL’s ‘most overrated’ QB
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is generally regarded as a lighthearted and jovial guy who is a pleasure to be around, assuming you aren’t a member of an opposing football team. It’s, thus, not all surprising to see how he's reacted to a recent ESPN survey of over 100 anonymous NFL players that ranked him as the league’s “most overrated” quarterback.
The survey, which was published by the outlet on Tuesday, asked 103 players from around the NFL to rank its veteran signal-callers based on six different questions, with Allen receiving the most votes in the “overrated” category. He also received the most votes in the “best trash talker” category and the fourth most votes in the “best quarterback” classification; if anything, the takeaway from the survey should be that the sample size was too small, not that Allen is an overrated player.
Regardless, Allen being voted as the league’s “most overrated” passer sparked a wave of discourse around the sports world, with many—including NBA superstar LeBron James—coming to the Buffalo’s quarterback’s defense. The passer seemingly wasn’t all that offended by his ranking, however, responding to the survey by sending a hilarious tweet on Wednesday morning.
“So you’re telling me, I was voted as the #1 … best trash talker???” Allen wrote in the post. “Let’s goooooo!!!”
It’s a hilarious response that shows that Allen isn’t taking the survey all that seriously, which is an M.O. the Buffalo faithful should adopt, as well. The 28-year-old is objectively one of the league’s most dominant players, this demonstrated by the 221 total touchdowns he’s scored over his six-year NFL career. No player in the league has scored more total touchdowns since the 2019 campaign (203), and his success isn’t purely individual, as he’s led the Bills to five consecutive playoff appearances and four straight AFC East crowns.
Anonymous surveys ultimately do little to influence the game, which is thankfully where Allen’s impact is most prevalent. It is nice to see his trash-talking ability recognized, however. Allen will have his next opportunity to show his peers that he’s anything but overrated on September 8 as the Bills kick off their 2024 regular season against the Arizona Cardinals.
