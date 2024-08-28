NFL analyst thinks Bills will be only AFC East team in 2024 NFL playoffs
Expectations for the Buffalo Bills will always be high as long as quarterback Josh Allen is the man under center, and this idea rings true yet again as pundits start to share their predictions for the 2024 NFL season.
SI.com’s Conor Orr recently predicted every game in the NFL regular season, predicting the Bills to finish the campaign with a 10-7 record. That would be good enough to earn Buffalo its fifth straight AFC East crown, which would set a franchise record.
Orr has the Bills starting the season with a 5-6 record entering Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. He then has the team winning four of its last five games, including wins against the Rams, New York Jets, and twice against the New England Patriots.
“My thought is that this offense will only get better as Josh Allen takes a larger share of command and breaks in his wide receivers,” Orr wrote in his article. “Like the Kansas City Chiefs last year, it may never really happen and Allen may simply have to will the team to victory with one of those rambling, 400-total-yard performances.”
Orr predicted a close race in the division, with the Miami Dolphins and Jets finishing tied for second with a 9-8 record. The Patriots are expected to be at the bottom of the division with a 4-13 record.
The Bills are projected to finish as the third seed in the AFC, with none of the other AFC East teams making the playoffs.
The prediction seems fair seeing as the Bills have made the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons, including five straight postseason berths. The Bills have won 10 or more games in five consecutive seasons and again figure to be competitive this fall despite offseason turnover that saw the loss of several locker room leaders in addition to perennial Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs; having one of the best quarterbacks in the league under center fixes a lot of the team's newfound concerns.
Most experts see the Bills in the playoff conversation and potentially winning the division this season. The question is how they will stack up against the two favorites in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
