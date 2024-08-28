Bills GM provides update on potentially re-signing former All-Pro S Micah Hyde
Much was made about the Buffalo Bills’ leadership turnover throughout the 2024 offseason, as the team parted ways with several respected voices within the locker room in an effort to get generally younger and ‘reset their championship window.’
It looks as though one of the players who left One Bills Drive as part of the reshuffle in the spring may soon find that his keycard still works, as the team is still open to the idea of re-signing veteran safety Micah Hyde. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane spoke about the possibility of adding the 33-year-old to the roster during his Wednesday media availability, stating that while there haven’t been any recent discussions, he’s open to the idea.
Related: Bills GM ‘confident’ in Tyler Bass despite recent woes: ‘We’ve just got to relax’
“Nothing recent,” Beane said when asked if he’s reached out to Hyde. “Kind of just seeing where it goes. Love Micah and we have not closed the door on that, and as far as I understand, I don’t think Micah has either. We’ll stay in touch. Love Micah.”
This is largely consistent with what both the organization and Hyde have said throughout the entire offseason, as their parting seemed amicable. Whereas fellow stalwarts like Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, and Mitch Morse were released from their contracts, Hyde simply saw his expire; he’s since stated on several occasions that he’s not yet sure if he will continue his playing career, but if he does, it will be with the Bills.
Hyde could potentially provide a big boost to the Buffalo defense, as he knows the scheme like the back of his hand. He started 95 games throughout seven seasons with the team, tallying 417 tackles, 42 pass deflections, and 16 interceptions as he twice earned second-team All-Pro honors. That said, the veteran has started showing his age in recent years, as his availability has been inconsistent; he missed the vast majority of the 2022 campaign with a neck injury before suffering several stingers throughout the 2023 season.
Hyde ultimately choosing to retire after what has been an incredibly productive professional career would certainly be understandable. One could also understand the Bills wanting to see what they have in their safety group before reaching out to Hyde; though the team has confidence in presumptive starter Taylor Rapp, he was unable to get consistent reps alongside Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop, or Mike Edwards throughout training camp due to all three defensive backs suffering injuries. Buffalo will likely drag the competition into the regular season to see if someone can stake their claim on the spot opposite Rapp; if no one answers the call, the team’s focus may turn to Hyde
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —