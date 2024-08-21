Bills QB Josh Allen says this part of WR Keon Coleman's game is 'pretty special'
Wide receiver Keon Coleman’s physical traits were among the most intriguing in what was an admittedly immensely talented draft class at his position; the 6-foot-3, 213-pound pass-catcher is a former dual-sport athlete with tremendous aerial ability, and though his straight-line speed didn’t test well, he reached a position-high 20.36 miles-per-hour in the gauntlet drill at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
What are perhaps as impressive as Coleman’s physical attributes are his mental ones, as the rookie’s hyper-focus on improvement and general knowledge of football have been oft-praised since the Buffalo Bills selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Quarterback Josh Allen has applauded his new teammate at every turn this offseason, doing so yet again on Tuesday as he spoke about the 21-year-old’s physical and mental strengths.
“I think that his football IQ, and I’ve talked about it before, the way that he sees the field is pretty special for a rookie to do,” Allen said. “His body control, the way that he can go up and jump and catch balls, which you guys have seen throughout camp. He loves this game, he loves being around his teammates, and I’m very excited to see what he can do for this offense.”
Allen has praised Coleman’s focus and football IQ at several points throughout the offseason, describing his intellect as “off the charts” earlier this month. This is the second time in recent weeks that he’s specifically noted the rookie’s body control, as well; he spoke about the rookie’s prowess in that area of the game during a recent appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, comparing him to former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas and former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant.
Allen has long seen something in Coleman, identifying him as a player of interest during the pre-draft process. The wideout has lived up to Allen’s expectations both on and off the field thus far, with the two translating their burgeoning rapport to the field in the form of several highlight-reel completions throughout training camp. The Buffalo faithful hope to see the two showcase their connection early and often in the 2024 NFL season, as Coleman figures to play a prominent role in a Bills receiving corps that lost perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and key complementary option Gabriel Davis in the offseason.
