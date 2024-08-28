Bills GM Brandon Beane has 'a lot of respect' for new practice squad QB
The Buffalo Bills have gone through the wringer with backup quarterbacks in recent weeks with injuries piling up throughout the preseason, but the team seemingly has immense confidence in its newest depth option.
The team signed former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins signal-caller Mike White to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon, adding a veteran presence that they've gone up against several times to a quarterback room that's simply in need of bodies. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media about White on Wednesday, expressing excitement about his acquisition.
“We’ve obviously gone against Mike,” Beane said. “I think everyone in here is very familiar with his career, all the time in the AFC East. The thing I have always liked about Mike and respected about him was whether he started the game or came into the game, he came in guns a blazing. No fear. Not just check down Charlie. He really did some good things. And I know there were times where people talking out there like, ‘Hey this may be our future starter here with the Jets,’ as they went through some of the quarterbacks. We were always like, ‘Man, we got to be ready,’ the games we played against Mike.”
White was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft but never played in a regular season game with them. It wouldn’t be until 2021 that he would hit the field for the Jets, starting three games that year and another four in 2022. He finished his Jets career with 2,145 yards and eight touchdowns to 12 interceptions in eight appearances.
He saw time in six games last season as a backup for the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 74 yards and one touchdown to one interception. White was released as part of the final roster cutdowns for Miami this week.
Beane has a lot of respect for the veteran quarterback from Western Kentucky, noting a game from late in the 2022 season in which White appeared for the Jets and took a consistent beating from the Buffalo defense.
“A lot of respect," Beane said. "You can tell he’s a very smart guy, processes well, loves the game, tough. For him to come back in that game [in 2022], you know, some of the hits he took in that home game here. I already really respected him a lot, but it really raised my level of respect. This guy is out there laying it all out on the line. We talk about all the time, we say it, but this guy had some ribs cracked or I don’t know the exact diagnosis. I’m excited that we were able to get Mike. You never know how it’s going to turn out where guys are going to land and you know we recruited him hard to get him on this P-squad.”
Injuries have been a problem at quarterback behind Josh Allen as Shane Buechele is currently on IR and Mitch Trubisky is sidelined week-to-week with a knee injury. Anthony Brown and Ben DiNucci were brought in late in the preseason but both were released this week. White has been brought in as the third quarterback, and he could be the primary backup at the start of the season depending on Trubisky's availability.
“You know Mitch is still working his way back," Beane said. "That may be the next question. Truly unknown yet whether Mitch will be ready to play Week 1. So, it’s great we get Mike here now, get him up to speed and we feel really good about that we will have a good option or two to back up Josh come Week 1”
The unknown of who will be behind Allen will give some anxiety, but White at least has decent experience starting in the NFL, which is more than what could be said about Brown or DiNucci. Buffalo will be in capable hands whether it’s Trubisky or White at backup... let's just hope neither are forced to take meaningful snaps.
