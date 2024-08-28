Four released wide receivers who potentially fit as Buffalo Bills' WR6
The Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster features five wide receivers, which could result in the pursuit of a free agent to fill the WR6 spot.
The Bills could always opt to head into the regular season without a sixth wide receiver on the roster, but keeping an extra pass-catcher available isn't a bad idea in today's pass-happy NFL.
If Buffalo desires to identify a WR6 prior to Week 1, here are four options who are looking for employment following Tuesday's NFL roster cutdown deadline.
— Stay up to date on roster moves with our 2024 Buffalo Bills 53-man roster tracker —
Noah Brown
The 28-year-old Brown was released by the Houston Texans after one season. He spent his first five years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted as a seventh-rounder in 2017.
Brown has posted back-to-back 550-yard receiving seasons and simply fell victim to a numbers game in Houston, which is stacked at the wide receiver position. He averaged 10.3 yards per target in 2023.
Robbie Chosen
Chosen has been dumped by four different teams over the past two years with the San Francisco 49ers the most recent to send him packing. The 31-year-old hasn't been the same receiver since 2020, but maybe a reunion with Bills' playcaller Joe Brady can rekindle some of the ability he showed throughout his early career.
Playing alongside current Bills weapon Curtis Samuel for the Carolina Panthers, Chosen gained 1,096 yards receiving in 16 games with Brady as his offensive coordinator.
Isaiah Hodgins
The New York Giants cut Hodgins on Tuesday, creating a potential opportunity for the former sixth-round pick to come home to the team that drafted him in 2020. The tall target made seven touchdown receptions over the past two seasons with Big Blue.
Over eight games in 2022, he made 33 catches for 351 yards, four touchdowns and 22 first downs.
RELATED: Five Bills' cuts who should be high-priority Practice Squad signings
Terrace Marshall
Marshall is another former Carolina Panther with ties to Brady, but his connection was established at LSU in 2019. Brady was named the best assistant coach in college football that year before moving onto Carolina for the 2020 campaign.
After being selected at No. 59 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Marshall never really excelled with the Panthers although instability at quarterback is partly to blame. In 2022, he showed big-play ability by averaging 17.5 yards per receptions as 24 of his 28 catches moved the chains. Marshall is the lone player of the four mentioned who must pass through waivers before joining another team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —