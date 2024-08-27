WATCH: Joe Andreessen’s high school alma mater reacts to his inclusion on Bills roster
In less than one month’s time, Joe Andreessen has evolved from an unknown bottom-of-the-depth chart linebacker on the Buffalo Bills' roster to a household name in Western New York. The transformation is for good reason, as it’s impossible not to find his story endearing; the Depew, NY native—who first tried out for the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent at the team’s May rookie minicamp—consistently flashed when given opportunities in the preseason, ultimately doing enough to earn a spot on the team’s initial 53-man roster of the 2024 campaign.
The Buffalo faithful rejoiced when ‘Buffalo Joe’ made the roster, as not only is it heartwarming to see a person from Western New York succeed—the rookie showed genuine promise throughout the preseason. He tallied 24 tackles throughout the three-game ramp-up stretch, tallying a team-high 12 tackles in a spot start in Buffalo’s preseason Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was all over the field throughout the contest, making a number of impressive plays (including two textbook open-field tackles on Jaylen Warren and Justin Fields) while generally not looking out of place against starters.
Given his promise, it’s difficult for Bills fans not to be excited about his inclusion on the initial roster. Among those who were exhilarated to see Andreessen make the unit was the current Lancaster Legends high school football team, a squad the linebacker was a member of just a few years ago. The team was told word of Andreessen’s inclusion on the unit at the end of their Tuesday practice, which sparked a spirited reaction.
The team cheered before celebrating with one another, chanting the 24-year-old’s newly anointed “Buffalo Joe” nickname (the moniker was given to the linebacker by quarterback Josh Allen during the preseason).
Andreessen twice earned All-State honors throughout his time at Lancaster High School, recording 118 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in a 2017 senior season in which he led the Legends to a NYSPHSSA football Class AA Championship game appearance (losing to Troy). He earned Western New York High School Defensive Player of the Year honors that season, and we haven’t even mentioned what he did on the offensive side of the ball; he saw significant time at running back amidst a slew of offensive injuries, averaging an impressive 7.3 yards per carry as he rushed for 459 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Andreessen committed to Division 1 FCS Bryant out of high school, transferring to his hometown University at Buffalo after a successful five-year stint in Smithfield. He signed with the Bills after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rest, as they say, is history.
The rookie’s story is undoubtedly one of the more memorable to come out of a Bills preseason in recent memory, and it looks as though it’s only getting started. Andreessen will look to continue to make a name for himself throughout the 2024 campaign.
