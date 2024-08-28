Bills’ initial 53-man roster of 2024 NFL season by position group
The Buffalo Bills unveiled their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season on Tuesday evening. We’ve broken down the unit by position group to help familiarize you with the group.
Offense
Quarterback (2)
- Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky
- Injured Reserve: Shane Buechele
There were no surprises at quarterback. Former All-Pro Josh Allen tops the depth chart, and despite his preseason struggles, Mitchell Trubisky’s contract was difficult for the team to get out of at this juncture, so he sticks around. The veteran backup is currently dealing with a lower-body injury, however, so don’t be surprised if Buffalo looks to add a passer from outside the organization to its practice squad.
Running Back (4)
- James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, FB Reggie Gilliam
- Injured Reserve: Darrynton Evans (designated to return)
Reigning Pro Bowler James Cook will lead the way in the backfield. He’ll be spelled by powerful rookie Ray Davis and a jack of all trades, master of none-type rusher Ty Johnson; fullback Reggie Gilliam will also continue to play his niche offensive role in addition to playing on all phases of special teams. Fans were upset to see the team part ways with Frank Gore Jr. after his breakout preseason, but the undrafted rookie was always facing an uphill battle to the roster in a crowded running back room.
Wide Receiver (5)
- Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Pundits floated the idea of Buffalo keeping only five wideouts on its 53-man roster all offseason, but it was a bit surprising to see the team actually do it. Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and rookie Keon Coleman figure to feature heavily, while veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be used in a rotational role. It was a bit unexpected to see both K.J. Hamler and Tyrell Shavers kept off the active roster given their respective (and differing) special teams abilities; the Bills will likely attempt to get one—or both—of them back on the practice squad.
Tight End (3)
- Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris
The roster aspirations of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox were never in question, as both figure to be prominent offensive contributors this fall. Fourth-year player Zach Davidson made a run at the third tight end spot throughout the summer, but he ultimately didn’t do enough to usurp the trusted Quintin Morris for the role.
Offensive Line (9)
- OT: Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, Ryan Van Demark, Tylan Grable
- IOL: David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
- Inured Reserve: Travis Clayton, Tommy Doyle
None of the offensive linemen on the roster are surprising, as all did more than enough to earn their respective spots (especially sixth-round draft pick Tylan Grable, who showed immense promise in the preseason). Versatile veteran La’el Collins being left off the roster could be considered a surprise, but he didn’t necessarily shine throughout training camp or the preseason.
Defense
Defensive Line (10)
- DE: Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Von Miller, Dawuane Smoot, Javon Solomon, Casey Toohill
- DT: Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, DeWayne Carter
The defensive line is perhaps the most surprising position group on Buffalo’s roster because of the inclusion of Casey Toohill. All nine other players were widely expected to make the unit, but Toohill hadn’t really done much throughout the summer, long dealing with an injury and taking snaps in only one preseason game. It’s not as though he’s an unworthy player (he recorded five sacks for the Washington Commanders last season)—it’s just surprising to see him make the active roster after his unspectacular offseason.
Linebacker (6)
- Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Nicholas Morrow, Baylon Spector, Joe Andreessen
- Injured Reserve: Matt Milano (designated to return)
The linebacker group was the position room of feel-good stories on Tuesday. Not only did local product and fan-favorite undrafted free agent Joe Andreessen crack the active roster, but the team placed Matt Milano on injured reserve with a “designated to return” tag, indicating that they expect him to recover and return from his recent bicep tear at some point in the 2024 campaign. Andreessen and Baylon Spector are perhaps surprising inclusions at the bottom of the unit, but the group is in need of general depth given Milano’s absence.
Cornerback (7)
- CB: Rasul Douglas, Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam, Ja'Marcus Ingram
- Nickel: Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Brandon Codrington
The most shocking cut of the day came at cornerback, as the team released sixth-round draft pick Daequan Hardy in an unexpected move. It looked as though Hardy, who was primarily drafted as a special teams returner, had shored up return duties over K.J. Hamler late in the preseason in addition to flashing on the boundary; it also sounded as though head coach Sean McDermott had grown more confident in his return abilities as the preseason progressed. This seemingly wasn’t the case, however, as the team instead traded for rookie returner (and depth nickel defender) Brandon Codrington from the New York Jets and released Hardy.
Safety (4)
- Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop, Mike Edwards
- Injured Reserve: Dee Delaney, Terrell Burgess
Buffalo’s safety room has dealt with a string of injuries in recent weeks, but it starts the season with the four safeties it expected to commence the campaign with: Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop, and Mike Edwards. The team also released Kareem Jackson and placed both Terrell Burgess and Dee Delaney on injured reserve, indicating that it expects Hamlin, Bishop, and Edwards to recover from their respective ailments sooner rather than later.
Specialists (3)
- Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson
Tyler Bass’ preseason struggles are a concern, but his contract would have been difficult to get out of at this time. His inclusion on the initial unit alongside punter Sam Martin and long-snapper Reid Ferguson isn’t a surprise.
