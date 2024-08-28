Five Bills' cuts who should be high-priority Practice Squad signings
The Buffalo Bills made tough decisions on multiple players who launched serious bids to win 53-man roster spots, but there's a possibility a number of the released parties could return to Orchard Park in the coming days.
In fact, it would serve the Bills well to bring back at least five of the cuts, in particular, four on offense and one on defense. Three of the players are prior members of Buffalo's Practice Squad and two are rookies,
All five targeted players must first pass through waivers on Wednesday, giving a chance for any of the 31 other NFL teams to sign them.
TE Zach Davidson
Likely one of the final cuts, Davidson made a name for himself this preseason. He stood out in practices as a selfless player and proceeded to catch five of six targets for 50 receiving yards during game action.
The tall target already has two years of service to the Bills' organization. He was a Practice Squad player in 2022 and spent the 2023 campaign on Injured Reserve.
RB Frank Gore Jr.
If Gore Jr. somehow slips through waivers, the Bills should immediately get him back to Orchard Park. The undrafted rookie was victim to the numbers game as Buffalo opted to keep only three running backs along with fullback Reggie Gilliam, who brings special teams value.
Gore Jr. was impressive throughout the summer and capped it off by producing a 100-yard rushing performance in the exhibition finale. His 163 preseason rush yards led all AFC players.
— Stay up to date on roster moves with our 2024 Buffalo Bills 53-man roster tracker —
OL Richard Gouraige
The former Florida offensive tackle has one full year in the Bills' system after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Gouraige spent his rookie season on Buffalo's Practice Squad and earned a futures/reserve contract at the beginning of this calendar year.
The 6-foot-5 bookend played in all three Bills' exhibition games this summer and has been complimented by offensive coordinator Joe Brady for his relentless work ethic.
CB Daequan Hardy
Hardy, the No. 219 overall selection, is the lone member of the Bills' 2024 draft class to not survive cutdown down. The slot cornerback also played a boundary role during preseason game action and seemingly performed adequately while doing so.
The Penn State product makes for an ideal reserve due to his kick return ability. It appeared as if Hardy was on track to become Buffalo's primary return specialist, but the team traded for Jets' preseason standout Brandon Codrington earlier on Tuesday.
RELATED: Former Bills' draft pick available on WR market after being cut by Giants
WR Tyrell Shavers
One of the fan-favorite roster hopefuls throughout training camp, Shavers was somewhat of a surprise cut as he seemingly proved himself worthy of the WR6 spot. Buffalo's initial 53-man roster has only five wide receivers as Shavers was sent to waivers.
Going undrafted in 2023, Shavers spent his rookie season as a Bills' Practice Squad player after flashing during training camp. This summer, he made at least one reception in all three preseason games, finishing with four catches for 28 yards on seven targets.