Buffalo Bills can do something not done since 2013 against the Lions
The Buffalo Bills are looking to pull off a statement win today when they take on the Detroit Lions on the road. After losing a tough game to the Los Angeles Rams last week, they badly want back in the win column.
Josh Allen and company have been a Super Bowl caliber team all season long. These are the kinds of games that they'll need to win to end up proving that when it matters the most.
Along with trying to make a statement, the Bills can also accomplish some history.
If Buffalo can score 30 or more points, they would become just the fifth team all-time to score 30 points in eight straight games. The only other teams to do so are the 2013 Denver Broncos, the 2010 New England Patriots, the 2007 Patriots, and the 2000 Rams.
That statistics is a testament to just how good Allen and the offense have been this season.
Even in their loss last week, the offense was able to score 42 points. They can't help that the defense happened to give up 44. Hopefully, the offense performs at the same elite level this afternoon.
Beating the Lions is not going to be easy for the Bills. Detroit is widely viewed as the best team in the NFL and by record they do hold that title. The Lions are 12-1 coming into this game, while Buffalo is 10-3.
Offensively, the Bills should be able to move the football. Detroit is very banged up on the defensive side of the ball. However, the defense will have its hands full.
Led by elite offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the Lions are very dangerous offensively. Behind Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and a very good offensive line, Detroit can put up points in bunches.
Hopefully, the Buffalo defense is erady for that. They have to come out looking to prove a point after getting destroyed last week.
It will be interesting to see how the game ends up going. Ideally, the Bills will be able to accomplish the milestone of 30 points in eight straight games and head home with a massive statement-making win.
