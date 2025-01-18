Bills Central

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott gives ice-cold response to reporter questioning Bills Defense

Buffalo’s Sean McDermott shuts down a reporter with one frosty response.

Kilty Cleary

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott leaves the field
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott leaves the field / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is known for his no-nonsense, Belichick-esque approach to handling the media. Still, during a recent press conference, he delivered a response that was as cold as a Buffalo winter—and Bills Mafia is loving it.

When a reporter asked McDermott about how the Bills’ defense plans to stop Derrick Henry ahead of their divisional showdown with the Ravens on Sunday, McDermott didn’t flinch. His response? Ice cold and straight to the point.

McDermott’s deadpan response showcased a sharp wit that rarely surfaces in his otherwise measured pressers. While the full clip is already making its rounds on social media, one thing is clear—Bills Mafia has fully embraced their coach’s icy demeanor.

The team’s defense has been a hot topic heading into the game against MVP contender Lamar Jackson, but McDermott wasn’t about to let a misstep slide without making his mark.

Fans are eating up McDermott’s energy, with many praising his focus and ability to keep the spotlight on what matters: the Ravens, not hypothetical matchups or media narratives.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and head coach Sean McDermott
Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and head coach Sean McDermott / David Butler II-Imagn Images

As the Bills prepare for one of the most exciting playoff games of the year, McDermott’s calm, calculated demeanor is exactly what the team—and their fans—need.

