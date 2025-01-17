Bills hype video is just what you need before Sunday’s showdown with Ravens
The Buffalo Bills have been the team everyone counted out all season long. The media doubted them. Fans across the league questioned them. Some players probably had doubts when the Bills lost star receivers, Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs.
Who would Josh Allen throw to? Would Buffalo even make the playoffs? The noise was loud, but the Bills answered the only way they knew how with grit, determination, and a whole lot of heart.
You know who didn’t doubt the Bills? General Manager Brandon Beane, Head Coach Sean McDermott, and every player who stepped into the locker room this season. The team’s leadership didn’t panic. Instead, they doubled down on their core identity, adding players who fit the culture of Buffalo: tough, resilient, and ready to embrace the grind.
Buffalo thrives on the underdog mentality, it’s part of the city’s DNA. And this season, the Bills have worn that badge with pride, proving time and again that when the odds are stacked against them, they rise to the challenge.
Most analysts are picking the Ravens to win. That’s fine by the Bills. They’ve heard it all before: Buffalo can’t compete. The Bills won’t make it past this round. Sound familiar? The doubters only fuel the fire, and if history has taught us anything, it’s that Buffalo loves proving people wrong.
The Buffalo Bills have faced doubt all season long, and they’ve thrived because of it. Now, with everything on the line, they’re ready to rise once more.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —