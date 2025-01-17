Sean McDermott provides final injury update prior to Bills vs. Ravens showdown
The Buffalo Bills have nearly 100 percent of their roster and practice squad players available for their January 19 divisional round home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
All 69 players practiced in some capacity on Thursday in Orchard Park, and all but two were full participants. Running back Ray Davis and offensive lineman Alec Anderson were both limited for the second day in a row.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on the two offensive contributors prior to Friday's practice.
"Ray remains in the concussion protocol. Alec looks like he's trending in the right direction. Get another look at him today," said McDermott.
Davis has progressed since suffering a head injury on a helmet-to-helmet hit during the third quarter of the Bills' wild-card win over the Denver Broncos, but it remains to be seen if the rookie running back will clear the mandated five-stage protocol in time to play on Sunday.
After being selected by Buffalo at No. 128 overall, Davis appeared in all 17 regular season games. He accounted for 631 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.
RELATED: Important Bills' rookie ready to return for divisional round vs. Ravens
Anderson aggravated a calf issue against the Broncos. He left the game temporarily in the second quarter, but returned for the first offensive series after halftime. The versatile hog molly logged 22 offensive snaps in the 31-7 win over the Broncos.
After the Bills traded Ryan Bates to the Chicago Bears last offseason, Anderson seized the opportunity to serve as versatile backup capable of playing all five spots. Buffalo has frequently deployed the UCLA product as a sixth offensive lineman throughout the season.
The Bills and Ravens will kick off at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —