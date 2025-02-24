Buffalo Bills connected to elite veteran free agent sack specialist
The Buffalo Bills are going to be a very interesting team to watch throughout the upcoming NFL offseason. With things close to heating up, the Bills are a team who could look to make a major move or two.
Looking at the roster, there are a couple of things that Buffalo should try to add. They need a better pass rush, another weapon for Josh Allen, and they could also use more talent in the secondary.
In NFL free agency, there are quite a few players that could upgrade the Bills' pass rush. One of them is none other than Los Angeles Chargers veteran star Khalil Mack.
With that in mind, Nick Wojton of Bills Wire has connected Buffalo to Mack once again.
"While not a Buffalo native, western New Yorkers are a prideful bunch. Mack played at the University at Buffalo and is their football program’s best ever player," Wojton wrote.
"He was selected one pick later by the Oakland Raiders and has consistently produced in the pros. The 34-year-old is not coming off of his best season, but many in Bills Mafia are hopeful of a Myles Garrett trade. Mack wouldn’t cost the Bills anything in a trade package as a free agent."
Mack would be a very intriguing addition for the Bills. He did have a down season in 2024 with 39 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and nine defended passes. However, his numbers in 2023 were incredibly high.
During the 2023 season with the Chargers, Mack racked up 74 tackles, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 10 defended passes.
Even at 34 years old, Mack is still more than capable of being a game-changer. Buffalo would need to make sure that it doesn't overpay for him like it did with Von Miller. On a short-term deal, Mack would be an elite target in free agency.
All of that being said, he will be a name to keep a close eye on. If the Bills want to take a swing on a one or two-year deal with him as the piece they need to increase their pass rush, it would be worth the gamble.
