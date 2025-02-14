Bills could add 'perfect fit' WR to boost Josh Allen's production in 2025
The Buffalo Bills face multiple decisions at the wide receiver position this offseason, starting with pending free agents Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins.
Whether or not Buffalo re-signs one or both of the proven veterans, general manager Brandon Beane could target a young, salary cap-friendly option in the draft for the second year in a row. After being selected at No. 33 overall by the Bills in 2024, Keon Coleman showed game-breaking potential as a rookie before fading down the stretch.
Yahoo! senior writer Frankie Schwab hints that adding through the draft is likely the best way forward for Beane and Co. at this point in time.
"Whether the Bills re-sign Cooper will probably shape their draft plans. He won't be cheap and the Bills don't have a lot of flexibility," said Schwab.
The expert identified Texas WR Matthew Golden as a "good draft fit" for the Bills and made the case for Beane to target the promising deep threat. Afterall, Buffalo lacked a consistent downfield passing attack despite Josh Allen's ability to throw the long ball this past season.
"The Bills got decent production from their receivers this season, and it will be interesting to see if 2024 second-round draft pick Keon Coleman takes a step forward in his second season. Still, Golden could be a deep threat the Bills need to open up the offense a bit," said Schwab.
Golden, a 6-foot underclassman, declared to the draft last month in the wake of his strong late-season performances. He went for a game-high 162 receiving yards on eight catches against Georgia in the SEC title tilt. In a CFP Quarterfinal victory over Arizona State, Golden accounted for 149 yards and one touchdown.
In what was his lone season with the Longhorns after transferring from Houston, the field stretcher averaged 17.0 yards per reception. Golden totaled 987 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver.
