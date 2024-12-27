Buffalo Bills could catch two major breaks against Jets
The Buffalo Bills are making their final preparations for Sunday afternoon's matchup with the AFC East rival New York Jets. Facing off against Aaron Rodgers is never an easy task and nothing is ever guaranteed.
Even though the Bills are by far the better team on paper, the Jets are not a team to take lightly. They have a very talented roster, but have simply been unable to play up to their level of potential.
With that being said, Buffalo could catch two major breaks against New York this week.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, there is a chance that the Jets could end up having to play without both wide receiver Davante Adams and cornerback Sauce Gardner. He did state that Adams is more likely to play than Gardner.
Also, it has been reported that Rodgers is dealing with some injury issues. He has been banged up throughout the season, but is expected to play against the Bills.
Missing either Adams or Gardner would be a big deal. If New York has to play without both of them, the job of securing the No. 2 seed will become much easier for Buffalo.
Even though it's a big break for the Bills, they still have to take care of business. They were massive favorites last week against the New England Patriots and almost ended up taking a loss. Buffalo has to lock in, play winning football from start to finish, and dominate this game like they're supposed to.
If they happen to let the Jets stay in the game, Rodgers could pull out some magic and pull off an upset.
Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how the Bills look this week. Fans are looking for the team to have a strong bounce-back performance after last week.
Josh Allen and company have a little extra motivation. If they do end up winning this matchup, they would officially lock in the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Unfortunately, they no longer have a shot at the No. 1 seed.
Expect to see Buffalo come out looking to prove a point. With New York struggling with health issues, there is no excuse for the Bills to not win convincingly.
