WATCH: Bills TE breaks out hilarious Key & Peele-inspired celebration at training camp
The Buffalo Bills have made fun a point of emphasis throughout their 2024 training camp.
The offense has celebrated as a unit after each touchdown it’s scored throughout its first four practices, with Joe Brady telling reporters last week that he’s urged his players to celebrate with one another after reaching paydirt to commemorate their achievement. The team broke out a humorous celebration during Sunday’s practice, with second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid hitting the iconic Hingle McCringeberry celebration.
Josh Allen and Dawson Knox watched as Kincaid hit his first two hip thrusts, with the quarterback throwing his towel when the pass-catcher hit the third. Three is just excessive.
You can watch the full clip below:
Kincaid posted a GIF in response to the clip:
The clip, of course, is a reference to a sketch from Key & Peele, a sketch comedy show that aired on Comedy Central from 2012–2015. Hosted by comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, the program produced several oft-referenced sketches, including the iconic “Substitute Teacher” and “East/West College Bowl” bits. You can watch the original sketch below:
Both Key and Peele have gone on to find personal success since the show's conclusion, with Key becoming a popular character actor and Peele becoming a lauded genre director who has produced films like Get Out, Us, and Nope.
Kincaid, who caught 73 passes for 673 yards throughout his rookie season, figures to ascend into a more prominent offensive role in his second year given the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. He appears up for the task, as he and Allen have put their strong rapport on display throughout training camp.
Perhaps Kincaid will break out the Hingle McCringleberry celebration come the regular season. Fingers crossed he’s not penalized.
