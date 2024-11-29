Bills TE Dalton Kincaid's status for Week 13 vs. 49ers revealed
The Buffalo Bills' offense was dealt a blow on Friday afternoon, as they received word that they will be sans a key weapon for their important Sunday night matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
During a Friday morning appearance on the WGR550 radio station, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that tight end Dalton Kincaid is set to miss this weekend's game. This will be Kincaid's second consecutive missed game after injuring his knee against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. Kincaid was seen in a knee brace after getting hurt early in the Indianapolis game, and he missed the Bills' Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The loss of Kincaid is another blow to an offense that has seen its fair share of injuries, including those to wide receivers Keon Coleman and Amari Cooper. Kincaid has been Josh Allen's second-most-targeted pass catcher this season with 59. That also ranks eighth in the NFL among tight ends. He's made 34 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
Cooper returned to the field last week after his wrist injury, and Coleman, who also has a wrist injury, has been listed as questionable for the 49ers game. That said, the absence of Kincaid will still be felt over the middle of the field.
Dawson Knox takes over as the starter at tight end for the second straight game in Kincaid's stead. Quintin Morris will be the primary backup.
Buffalo needs a win against San Francisco to be the first team in the NFL this season to clinch its division title.
