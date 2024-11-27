Bills without key pass-catcher as they begin prep for Week 13 vs. 49ers
The Buffalo Bills' offense has taken its lumps in recent weeks with regard to injuries suffered by pass catcher, and the hardships have persisted through the bye week for second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on Kincaid's status during his mid-week media availability, telling reporters that he will not practice on Wednesday and that the team will see how he progresses throughout the week.
Kincaid is dealing with a knee injury he suffered in Buffalo’s Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, falling hard on his left knee after jumping for the errant pass in the first quarter. He left the game and was designated as questionable to return; he would ultimately make a brief return, playing on a few snaps in the third quarter before being downgraded to doubtful and remaining on the sideline.
Through 12 weeks, Kincaid is third on the team in receiving yards (356) and second in receptions (34) and touchdowns (two). He's been one of Josh Allen's favorite targets when available, as the signal-caller has targeted him 59 times in the passing game (six behind Khalil Shakir for the team lead).
Kincaid was on the sidelines with Keon Coleman in Buffalo's last game against the Kansas City Chiefs, with the team hoping that both would be ready to go after the bye. Coleman did return to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity while Kincaid remained unavailable; his status against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night is unknown.
Should Kincaid not be able to go, the Bills will turn to Dawson Knox to fill the void; the veteran is coming off a four-reception, 40-yard game against the Chiefs. Buffalo is hoping to get Coleman and Kincaid back for an important AFC-NFC matchup in primetime, as both would provide a boost to Buffalo's offense.
