LOOK: Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo attends first Bills tailgate
Highmark Stadium could perhaps be appropriately referred to as sacred ground, as a place where all supporters of the Buffalo Bills hope to pilgrimage to at some point in their lives. Superstar Formula 1 driver and noted Bills fan Daniel Ricciardo is among those taking in his first Buffalo home game in Orchard Park this week, as he’s in attendance for the team’s Week 9 clash against the Miami Dolphins.
The Bills posted a video of the driver hanging out in the infamous Hammer’s Lot on Sunday morning:
Ricciardo, who made his F1 debut in 2011 and most recently raced for RB Formula One team, has been a member of Bills Mafia for the last several years, first expressing love for the team on a 2021 podcast thanks to its "cool" jerseys and passionate fanbase. He also took a quick liking to quarterback Josh Allen (and who can blame him?), with the two eventually crossing paths and becoming fast friends. Their "bromance" was recently celebrated as part of a Beats by Dre advertising campaign.
Ricciardo has attended several Bills games over the years, but Sunday’s divisional clash against the Dolphins is his first at Highmark Stadium. Hopefully Buffalo will be able to cap off his initial game in Orchard Park with a victory, but if the Bills’ social media video is any indication, he’ll have a good time regardless of the outcome.
