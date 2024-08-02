Superstar WR Davante Adams lists Bills Mafia as one of NFL's worst fanbases
Bills Mafia has a bit of a reputation around the NFL.
The ever-passionate supporters of the Buffalo Bills are generally well-regarded, as it’s obvious that they like to have fun. They’re humorous in their enjoyment of the game; it’s difficult to be too upset about a fanbase putting themselves through folding tables en masse, dousing each other in condiments, or jumping into active construction sites, as their actions aren’t really harming anyone (other than themselves).
There are a few select individuals, however, who don’t necessarily resonate with the Buffalo faithful’s brand of entertainment. Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is among this camp; during a recent appearance on Hot Ones Versus with Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, the two pass-catchers were asked which NFL club has the worst fanbase. Adams brought up the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots before mentioning the Bills, taking particular issue with their usage of snowballs as weapons
Related: Bills DB breaks down the 'biggest growth' he's seen from breakout CB Kaiir Elam
“All the snowballs and all of that during the game, that’s just a lack of respect for another man,” Adams said. “You paid to come to my game, and you’re more focused on hitting me with a snowball?”
Bills Mafia has been known to throw a snowball or two in their day, perhaps most notably in Buffalo’s 2022 primetime matchup with the Miami Dolphins in which fans pelted the opposition with snowballs. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel talked to the officials, who promptly warned fans that the Bills would be assigned a 15-yard penalty if the onslaught continued.
Did somebody say fun police?
Buffalo fans again put their arm talent on display during the 2024 AFC Divisional Round by throwing snowballs at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, an act that made the quarterback realize that he’s evolved into a “villain” figure.
Being upset at a fanbase for throwing snowballs is, from a 30,000-foot view, a bit hilarious; they’re snowballs. They break on impact. Children throw them at each other all the time. Is it disrespectful? Maybe. Should it be done? Probably not. Is it harmless? Almost entirely.
Adams is obviously entitled to his own opinion, but it’s difficult to say that Buffalo fans are among the league’s worst given their demonstrated passion and various charitable deeds. The fanbase has raised millions of dollars for various philanthropic efforts over the years; if throwing snowballs sours their reputation to some, then so be it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —