Bills DB breaks down the 'biggest growth' he's seen from breakout CB Kaiir Elam
Kaiir Elam’s professional career hasn’t gotten off to the start anticipated of most first-round draft picks.
The cornerback would likely be the first to confirm this notion. The Buffalo Bills traded up to select the trait-sy defender out of Florida in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in hopes that they were landing a long-term starter in the secondary; they instead received a defensive back who has suited up in just 16 regular season games, a player who has made big plays in opportune moments but has struggled to earn the consistent trust of his coaching staff due to his aggression and penchant for making untimely mistakes.
Elam’s raw physical tools and flashes over his first two professional seasons make him too intriguing of a player to write off, but he needs to become a more consistent and reliable player if he’s going to establish himself as a starting-caliber cornerback. Buffalo has given him the opportunity to do so throughout its 2024 training camp, giving the 23-year-old frequent time with the first team; he’s generally impressed when running with the ones, giving up some plays while also showing off his elite ball skills to the tune of several interceptions and pass breakups.
Elam’s improvements, though most evident on the field, stem from an off-field maturation, something that his teammates have taken notice of. Bills safety Taylor Rapp described the third-year defender’s bettered maturity as his most significant offseason improvement, something that has impressed the defensive back.
“That’s another guy that I’ve seen a lot of growth [from],” Rapp said. “Seeing, especially from the maturity standpoint, he’s obviously a young guy, drafted in the first round. I wasn’t here when in his rookie year, but even throughout all the adversity that he’s dealt with through his whole career, going from his rookie year to last year, he kind of dealt with an injury last year. Just seeing him step up at a maturity standpoint is the biggest growth, the biggest point where I’m most proud of him. Really excited to see how he continues to grow, he’s doing a tremendous job.”
Elam has tallied 55 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions over his professional career, also recording three pass breakups and two interceptions in the postseason. His general play is inconsistent, but he demonstrably shows up when the lights are brightest; if Buffalo’s brass can mitigate his inconsistencies, Elam has the potential to establish himself as one of the league's premier ball-hawks.
He’s laying the foundation for a potential career rebound at training camp, and though it’s important not to fall victim to every offseason hype wave, it’s difficult not to be encouraged by reports out of St. John Fisher University. The Bills are likely hoping that Elam will simply serve as reliable depth throughout the 2024 campaign, as Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford seem entrenched as the team's No. 1 and No. 2 cornerbacks; that said, Douglas is entering both his age-30 season and the final year of his contract. Elam, who has at least one year remaining on his rookie deal after 2024 and will be just 24 next year, could be the team’s succession plan at the position.
