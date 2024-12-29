Buffalo Bills did something not done since 1998
The Buffalo Bills were able to pull off a convincing 40-14 win over the New York Jets in Week 17 action. All game long, it was clear that they came to win and were not going to be denied.
With the victory, the Bills officially clinched the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC playoff picture.
Offensively, the Bills played well. Josh Allen completed 16 of his 27 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also picked up 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo's backup quarterback, came in and completed his lone pass for a 69-yard touchdown as well.
However, it was what the Bills did on the defensive side of the football that showed pure dominance.
Going up against Aaron Rodgers is never an easy task, but they held him to 112 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyrod Taylor did come in and complete 11 of his 14 attempts for 83 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks.
As shared by the team's PR on X, it was the first time since 1998 that the defense had a defensive safety, recovered an opposing fumble, and had two or more interceptions in a single game.
Over the last few weeks, the defense has been the biggest question mark when it comes to their Super Bowl hopes. They started to answer those questions with this performance.
Ahead of the playoffs, Buffalo will have the option of resting some of their key players. With the No. 2 seed clinched, they can rest up for whoever they will face in the playoffs.
This was exactly the kind of game that the Bills' defense needed to have. It should help them turn things on heading into the postseason.
Accomplishing the above feat shows just how good Buffalo is capable of being defensively.
