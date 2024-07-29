Bills DT praises overlooked offseason addition: 'He's a playmaker'
As fans pay close attention to the position battle unfolding in the Buffalo Bills’ defensive backfield, an overlooked offseason acquisition has quietly carved out a role along the defensive line.
Veteran defensive end Dawuane Smoot has seen his time with the first team steadily increase throughout Buffalo’s five training camp practices, to the point that it no longer looks like an experiment on behalf of the Bills’ brass, but their plan. Smoot’s inking of a one-year deal in early May was met with little fanfare, but he’s wasted no time in making an impact on his Buffalo teammates; he earned praise from sixth-year defensive tackle Ed Oliver after Friday’s practice, with the 26-year-old being genuinely confused as to how he was available so late into the offseason.
“[He’s] a playmaker, simple as that,” Oliver said. “I was surprised we were able to get him, a player of that caliber who can go out there and make plays. I’m talking about from day one, from the first time I ever saw him practice, he’s just a playmaker. Guys like that don’t normally just float around. The fact that we were able to get him is big.”
Perhaps the most intriguing part of Smoot’s surprising ascent up the depth chart has been the uniqueness of his role; though primarily used on the edge of the line as a defensive end, he’s been pushed inside on third downs, something that would, in theory, give Buffalo increased pass-rushing ability on passing downs. Smoot is coming off an injury-impacted 2023 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he tallied 14 total pressures and one sack, per PFF.
A former Jacksonville third-round pick, the 29-year-old has tallied 23.5 sacks and 83 run stops (per PFF) throughout his seven professional seasons. He assembled his most productive stat line in the 2021 campaign, tying a career-high in sacks with six while registering 50 total quarterback pressures.
His signing didn’t steal headlines or segments on national sports-centric television programs, but given his early impact at training camp, Smoot appears to be in line to help Buffalo’s defensive end generate consistent pressure this fall. That’s ultimately the more important factor.
