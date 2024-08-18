Stock up, stock down following Bills' 9-3 preseason win over Steelers
The Buffalo Bills' defense had a bounce-back performance on Saturday night, leading the team to an encouraging preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers 9-3.
While there were some close calls in the second half, the Bills defensive unit only allowed 219 yards. They also sacked Russell Wilson and Justin Fields a combined four times. While the passing game had a low impact sans Josh Allen, Buffalo's rushing attack was stellar, totaling 167 yards on the ground.
Here's a look at the players who improved and worsened their stocks in the Bills' preseason win.
Stock Up
Ray Davis, RB
Fourth-round pick Ray Davis finally got some running lanes from his offensive line and made the most of them, with eight carries for 58 yards and an average run of 7.3. Davis' elusive running made him dangerous against the Steelers' defense, as they had frequent difficulty dragging him to the ground. Undrafted free agent Frank Gore Jr. (who totaled 41 yards on eight carries) could also make an argument to have his stock raised, but Davis had greater flashes, and his breakout outing is a bit more exciting given his projected role in the offense as a rookie.
Joe Andreessen, LB
Matt Milano's injury has given many concerns about who in the linebacker room can step up in his place. Joe Andreessen made a convincing argument on Saturday night with 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. Andreessen was all over the field, flying everywhere to make tackles or assist in wrapping up the ball carrier. Dorian Williams still feels like the guy who will fill in, but Andreessen and his great story might have earned some playing time during the regular season or, at the very least, a spot on the practice squad.
Stock Down
Mitch Trubisky & Ben DiNucci, QB
Neither Mitch Trubisky nor Ben DiNucci made any Bills fan feel particularly good about their performances—the two quarterbacks combined for a passing net of 78 yards and an overthrown interception by Trubisky. Pittsburgh's defense is good, but Trubisky was with the number one unit with Josh Allen sidelined by the weather, and he only got three points in the first half. The hope is that Trubisky and DiNucci improve for the final week of the preseason (assuming Trubisky can go after suffering an injury this week).
Ty Johnson, RB
This is not necessarily a negative reason to be on the list, as Ty Johnson hasn't done anything bad for Buffalo. After recovering from injury, Johnson recently returned to practice, so he's being eased into the lineup; he rushed for six yards on just one carry against Pittsburgh. It is complicated because Davis and Gore Jr. are playing well in the preseason, and Darrynton Evans has also looked decent; Johnson's stock is not down due to anything he's done, he's just getting lost in an ascending running back shuffle. The veteran running should still make the roster, but it's not as sure of a bet as it was a few weeks ago.
