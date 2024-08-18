Buffalo Bills' offseason addition exits preseason game with neck injury
The Buffalo Bills may be without wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for some time.
The offseason free-agent addition suffered an injury late in the second quarter of the Bills' preseason road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Valdes-Scantling down on the Acrisure Stadium turf for a couple minutes, it appeared a stretcher may be needed but the receiver was eventually able to rise to his feet and walk off slowly.
The shake-up occurred on a third-down reception by Valdes-Scantling, who is seemingly battling for the team's WR5 spot. The two-time Super Bowl champion pulled in a pass from Ben DiNucci one yard in front of the first down marker and was tackled immediately by defensive back Thomas Graham.
The eight-yard gain on 3rd-and-9 was Valdes-Scantling's first catch as a Bill.
As the teams left the field for halftime, Valdes-Scantling was filmed riding in the front seat of a golf cart. The Bills have officially listed the 29-year-old veteran as "doubtful" to return due to a neck injury.
Chances are it's just a stinger for Valdes-Scantling, but the Bills will most definitely err of the side of caution considering the circumstances.
The Bills and Steelers were tied at 3-3 following two quarters of play. Although he was expected to start, quarterback Josh Allen remained on the sideline for the first half as Mitch Trubisky took the QB1 snaps.
Buffalo subsequently ruled Valdes-Scantling OUT for the remainder of the night along with three other injured players — Trubisky (knee), DT Austin Johnson (calf) and TE Quintin Morris (shoulder).
