Former NFL team doctor proclaims 'season is not done' for Bills LB Matt Milano
All may not be lost for Buffalo Bills' injured linebacker Matt Milano in 2024.
The veteran All-Pro suffered a bicep tear in practice this past week in what was a major blow to Buffalo's defensive plans. As it turns out, however, Milano may be able to re-insert himself into those plans late in the regular season.
According to Dr. David Chao, known on social media as @ProFootballDoc, it's realistic for Milano to target a December return to the lineup. Drawing on his 17 years of experience as the San Diego Chargers' team doctor, Chao shed light onto the linebacker's diagnosis.
Milano will undergo surgery to repair the torn tendon, presumably within the next week or so, with an approximate three-month recovery period to follow. That projection makes a return possible after Thanksgiving.
"Torn distal biceps tendon means surgery but his season is not done. Expect a December return for #MattMilano," said Chao in an X post.
The Bills undoubtedly missed Milano in key spots last season as he was sidelined with a broken leg. The potential of having one of the game's top coverage linebackers back in time for the stretch run is nothing short of encouraging.
Subsequently sharing a video of the practice drill responsible for Milano's injury, Chao noted, "I know it doesn't look like much" before adding "some early return to play optimism."
Chao has a history of accurate projections since launching the SIC Score website. He correctly anticipated Josh Allen's return from the UCL injury he suffered as a rookie in 2018.
Now, Bills Mafia hopes Chao is correct again.
