Buffalo Bills facing scary defensive issue that must be fixed
The Buffalo Bills are still one of the best teams in the NFL entering Week 15. Despite last week's loss, they hold a 10-3 record and are without question a Super Bowl contender.
Even though they are still among the league's top contenders, there is a major glaring issue on the defensive side of the football. That was evident from them giving up 44 points to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.
Looking closer at the issues, there is one glaring problem that has to be fixed as soon as possible.
As shared by BillsMuse on X, the defense is allowing opponents to convert on third downs around 43 percentof the time. That number places them eighth-worst in the league.
Also, it would be their worst percentage in the Sean McDermott era.
Obviously, that is not a winning defensive formula.
If the Bills are going to beat the elite teams in the NFL come playoff time, this cannot continue to happen. They need their defense to play much better and get off the field when they can.
No matter how well Josh Allen and the offense plays, Buffalo will not win football games with if the defense can't get off the field. Again, that was evident against the Rams when the Bills scored 42 points and still lost.
Thankfully, McDermott and the coaching staff has time to fix the problem. Buffalo has four games left in the season to get the defense back and track and playing at a championship level.
Due to how good the offense is capable of being, the defense doesn't have to be perfect to win. However, they have to play better. Giving up 44 points will be a loss in most games.
Next up, the Bills will have a chance to make a statement. They hit the road for a matchup against the Detroit Lions this week on Sunday afternoon. If the defense can put together a strong performance, they can start putting some of the concerns to rest.
All of that being said, this is a very concerning statistic and something to keep a close eye on throughout the rest of the season.
