Overlooked Bills DE sets expectations for new season: 'I know I haven't arrived'
Expectations for Buffalo Bills’ former first-round pick Greg Rousseau continue to increase as his performance improves each season. He's coming off a 2023 campaign that was arguably the best of his young professional career; he finished last season with 42 tackles, five sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 16 games. He also set career-highs in tackles for loss with 12 and quarterback hits with 18.
Though he's a remarkably well-rounded and generally stout player, he's not yet an elite game-wrecker, something the 24-year-old has aspirations of becoming. After practice on Wednesday, Rousseau spoke with the media about how he knows he has some things he needs to focus on in practice to reach an elite level.
“I focus on a lot of things at practice,” Rousseau said. “I know there’s a lot of things that I can get better at. I know I haven’t arrived. There’s a lot of things I can improve upon. I’m glad to be out here, I'm excited to be out here and just working on my craft these next few weeks leading up to the season.”
In last week's preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rousseau had a stellar first half with four tackles, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He looked dominant and unstoppable, which is something the Buffalo faithful has long wanted to see from the pass-rusher on a more consistent basis.
This offseason has been about Rousseau taking a bigger step in the defense and eliminating the narrative that the team lost key guys so they might take a step back. His focus for the rest of the preseason is to work hard in practice and help his younger teammates in the last preseason game.
“I’m going to go out there and just work my butt off and keep trying to get better and keep trying to sharpen that sword for the season. When the preseason game comes around, I’m going to cheering my teammates on. If I see anything on the field I can help them with, the younger guys, I’m going to be like ‘Yo, I saw this and saw that.’”
The starters for Buffalo are not expected to play on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers. Rousseau has already proven he is in midseason form and is ready to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener.
