Greg Rousseau dominates Steelers' first-round tackle in Bills' preseason win
They must not have told Buffalo Bills' defensive end Greg Rousseau that it was only a preseason game on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bills 2021 first-round draft pick took the field for three possessions and finished with 2.5 sacks. Rousseau was no match for the Steelers' first-team offensive line.
"He just came out, the defense came with a purpose. They understood the plan. They understood what they wanted to get done," said head coach Sean McDermott following the 9-3 road win. "We allowed our players to play and they played."
Rousseau and Co. set the tone on the first series of the game. With the Steelers and quarterback Russell Wilson facing a 3rd-and-10, Rousseau absolutely bullied starting right tackle Broderick Jones on his way to a sack. He pushed Jones deep into the backfield and quickly took down the Steelers' passer for an 11-yard loss.
"Just being physical, playing fast," said Rousseau on how he wreaked havoc.
Jones, the No. 14 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, could not keep the Bills' top edge rusher at bay.
RELATED: Locking up homegrown edge rusher must become priority for Bills
"Coach McDermott always talks about [winning at] the line scrimmage. Being able to go out there and get three sacks on the first two possessions, I feel like it was huge," said Rousseau.
The Bills exercised the fifth-year option on Rousseau's rookie contract, meaning he is under team control through 2025.
