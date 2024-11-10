3 crucial matchups that will decide Bills' Week 10 matchup vs. Colts
Many fans and pundits believed that the 2024 NFL season would be a reset or rebuild year for the Buffalo Bills, but through nine games, the team instead has its eyes set firmly on a legitimate run at a Super Bowl. Buffalo currently sits at No. 2 in the AFC, but there's a lot of football left to play, starting with a Week 10 clash against the Indianapolis Colts.
Despite existing in the same conference, the Bills and Colts have not seen each other since 2021 in a game dominated by Indianapolis. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran all over the Bills in the dominant Indy win for 185 yards and five total touchdowns. Indianapolis (4-5) is a team whose season is on the brink and needs a win to stay in the AFC playoff race. They will be desperate for a win, but the Bills are trying to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs. With that, here are three key matchups to watch this Sunday.
Bills DT vs. Tanor Bortolini
Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones aren't playing their best football this season and are becoming more of a liability in the middle of the Bills' defensive line. However, if they are to get back on track, this game presents a great opportunity. The Colts' long-time starting center Ryan Kelly was placed on IR last week and in his place will be fourth-round rookie Tanor Bortolini. The Bills should be able to take advantage of this matchup and slow down star running back Jonathan Taylor. If the Bills are going to prevent a repeat of what Taylor did the last time these two teams faced each other, it will start with Oliver and Jones.
Khalil Shakir vs. Kenny Moore II
This should be a fun matchup to watch. Shakir is starting to get a little more recognition around the league as one of its better slot receivers, and winning this matchup will only strengthen that belief. Moore is a top nickel corner in the league and his PFF grades support that. Moore has earned a PFF grade of 80.5, the sixth best of all corners, with a coverage grade of 81.2. Shakir's PFF grade of 77 ranks him 24th among qualifying receivers and is 13th with 42 receptions. He's been targeted 44 times, recording 42 receptions. Shakir is the league's most sure-handed and efficient receiver, and when targeted, Josh Allen has a passer rating of 126.4.
Bills interior OL vs. DeForest Buckner/Grover Stewart
The Colts' defensive interior is one of the best in the NFL. DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are a problem for opposing offensive lines, and the Bills' Connor McGovern, David Edwards, and O'Cyrus Torrence will have their hands full with these two. The Colts 'duo has combined for seven sacks, led by four from Buckner, ranking him eighth among interior defenders. Meanwhile, Stewart has recorded 19 solo tackles, ninth best at the position. With the injuries to the Bills receiving corps, expect a heavy dose of the running game, and Buffalo's line will need to keep Buckner and Stewart in check to be successful on the ground.
