Bills QB Josh Allen can break unbelievable franchise record in Week 10
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is no stranger to breaking franchise and league records, and he has the opportunity to surpass what is perhaps his most prestigious bar yet in his team’s Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
Allen enters the conference bout with 241 total career touchdowns, which is the most of any player through the first seven years of their professional career in NFL history. He’s just three total scores behind Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly for the most touchdowns in Bills history; if Allen reaches paydirt four times this weekend, he’ll depart Indianapolis as Buffalo’s all-time leading touchdown scorer.
It’s an unbelievable feat that will inevitably (knock on wood) be accomplished at some point this season, and it simply illustrates just how dynamic a player Allen has become at this point in his career. Sunday’s contest in Indianapolis will be the Buffalo quarterback’s 104th career game; it took Kelly 160 career games to total 244 touchdowns.
Allen’s proficiency on the ground is a big part of the reason why he’s tallied as many touchdowns as he has in such a short period of time, as he’s rushed for 56 touchdowns as a professional (Kelly, meanwhile, rushed for seven). The contemporary Bills passer, in fact, needs just one touchdown to tie O.J. Simpson as Buffalo’s second all-time leader in rushing touchdowns and can surpass the Hall of Famer with two scores on the ground.
Four total touchdowns in a single game is by no means an easy feat, but it’s a semi-regular occurrence for Allen, as he’s already tallied four scores in a single game twice this season (Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars). It’ll take a dominant outing in order for Allen to break Kelly’s record as Buffalo’s all-time leading touchdown scorer this week, but the quarterback is no stranger to dismantling opponents.
