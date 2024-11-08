Colts rule out star WR for Week 10 clash vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills’ Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts will see both teams without their primary wide receivers, as the Colts have ruled out Michael Pittman Jr. for the upcoming bout. Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen revealed Pittman’s Week 10 status just hours after Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott ruled rookie receiver Keon Coleman out for Sunday’s contest with a wrist injury.
Pittman has been working through a back injury for more than a month, with the ailment oft-keeping him limited in practice but never causing him to miss a game. He’s played well despite being banged up, catching 30 passes for 366 yards and three scores in nine games this year. He’s the Colts’ No. 1 wideout, and the team will, thus, feel his absence this week; that said, Indianapolis still boasts a robust skill positions group headlined by Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs, and rookie Adonai Mitchell figures to see an increase in snaps this weekend in lieu of Pittman.
The 27-year-old has played against the Bills twice in his five-year professional career, catching five passes for 90 yards in a 2020 AFC Wild Card round bout before reeling in two passes for 23 yards in a regular season matchup in the subsequent season. He won’t have the opportunity to add to this stat line this weekend.
Coleman will see Pittman from the other sideline, as he, too, will not suit up this week. The rookie suffered a wrist injury in the closing moments of Buffalo’s Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins, with McDermott telling reporters on Friday that the ailment will likely keep him sidelined for several games after ruling him out for Week 10; the 21-year-old has caught 22 passes for 417 yards thus far this season.
While neither No. 1 wideout will play for their respective team this weekend, both offenses should still be able to move the ball consistently, as both teams deploy top-tier running backs alongside deep receiving corps.
