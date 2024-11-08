Sean McDermott provides discouraging update on Bills WR Keon Coleman's wrist injury
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared a discouraging update regarding rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman’s wrist injury during his Friday media availability, telling reporters that the 21-year-old is likely to miss several weeks with his ailment. The sideline boss shared the update shortly after disclosing that Coleman has been ruled out for the team’s Week 10 clash with the Indianapolis Colts during a Friday radio appearance.
“Probably going to be more than this week,” McDermott said. “Probably going to be multiple weeks, I just don’t know how far into the future it’ll go.”
McDermott did provide a bit of silver lining, telling the press that he doesn’t believe the first-year pass-catcher will have to go on injured reserve (though he did not that there is some “gray area” regarding his timeline).
Coleman suffered his injury in the final minute of the team's Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins; quarterback Josh Allen targeted him on a deep pass that was broken up by Miami safety Jordan Poyer, with the veteran defender initiating contact with the head and seemingly crushing Coleman’s hand with his helmet. The rookie pass-catcher left the game and was later seen with a taped wrist; McDermott stated several times throughout the week that the team was still gathering information on his ailment.
Coleman finished Buffalo’s Week 9 win with one catch for 21 yards, making up just a small portion of his 417 receiving yards through nine games, good for second on the team. He’s played on a position-high 387 snaps and is the Bills’ most reliable outside target in the intermediate and deep passing games, indicating that his prolonged absence will be felt. Mack Hollins figures to again become a prominent offensive contributor with Coleman sidelined.
