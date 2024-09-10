Bills not ruling out injured reserve placement for All-Pro DB
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is not ruling out the possibility of the team placing reigning second-team All-Pro nickel defender Taron Johnson on injured reserve after his Week 1 injury. McDermott shared where his head is at on the matter during his Tuesday media availability.
“We’re kind of seeing what the options are at this point and just trying to make the right decision,” he told reporters.
Johnson injured his forearm during Buffalo’s first defensive series in its win over the Cardinals, leaving the game after just seven snaps. He did not return after being ruled out at halftime, with McDermott telling reporters that the veteran will not suit up in the team’s upcoming Thursday Night Football clash with the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Cam Lewis primarily filled in for the injured Johnson, playing generally well as he took 29 snaps in the slot, 21 in the box, and tallied four defensive stops, per PFF. Third-year defender Ja’Marcus Ingram was occasionally sprinkled in, tallying 11 defensive snaps and breaking up a pass on the final play of the game.
The Lewis and Ingram platoon can likely be trusted in a pinch, but Johnson is not a player that the Bills’ defense can afford to be without long-term; Buffalo plays nickel defense on the vast majority of its snaps, asking Johnson to play as a quasi-linebacker. He’s answered the call throughout his professional career, consistently flashing his tenacity against the run and general play-making ability as he’s established himself as one of the league’s premier slot cornerbacks. His potential long-term absence only magnifies the holes in the middle of the team’s defense, as former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano is set to be out “indefinitely” with a bicep tear; the Bills hope that the veteran can return late in the campaign.
Neither Lewis nor Ingram are poor players, but Johnson is one of the NFL’s best in his role (this demonstrated by his All-Pro designation last season); his absence would certainly be felt. The Bills’ brass will learn more about the defender's injury in the coming days.
