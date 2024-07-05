Unexpected position group dubbed Bills' 'biggest need' entering training camp
Though the Buffalo Bills’ roster saw significant turnover in the 2024 NFL offseason, the team’s offensive line went largely unaltered. The Bills will return four of five starters, with Mitch Morse, who had expertly anchored the middle of the team’s offensive line since the 2019 campaign, leaving Western New York this spring as a cap casualty. Buffalo plans to fill the void by shifting Connor McGovern, who started 17 games for the team at left guard last season, over to center, with David Edwards filling McGovern’s vacancy at guard. Dion Dawkins, O’Cyrus Torrence, and Spencer Brown will continue starting at their respective positions.
Given the personnel continuity and the continued presence of highly regarded offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, it’s fair to expect the Bills’ offensive line to again perform at a high level in the coming season. CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards doesn’t agree with this sentiment, recently identifying the interior of Buffalo’s line as its “biggest need” entering the 2024 campaign.
“Wide receiver, defensive tackle, safety and linebacker are a few positions that may have answers already on the roster even if there is more for the group, as a whole, to prove,” Edwards wrote. “The choice was either cornerback or the interior offensive line. Rasul Douglas played really well after coming over from Green Bay in a trade. Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam are once again being asked to lockdown the other side now that Tre'Davious White has departed for Los Angeles.
“Connor McGovern moved from offensive guard to center this offseason, then the team signed David Edwards in free agency. It may work out fine but there are a lot of moving parts from last season.”
Edwards’ analysis seems a bit off, as there really aren’t many “moving parts” from a season ago. McGovern, yes, is sliding over to center, but it’s a position that he has both collegiate and professional experience at. He recently told the Buffalo press that center is his “natural position,” and he’s spent the offseason perfecting his exchange with quarterback Josh Allen. It’s a change, sure, but it doesn’t look as though it’s going to be one that holds the line back.
David Edwards—who did re-sign with the Bills in the offseason but initially joined as a free agent in 2023—has started 45 games throughout his professional career and seems more than capable of ascending into a starting role in Buffalo. He’s obviously earned the trust of Kromer, who was on the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff for two of the guard’s seasons in Southern California.
Torrence played on every single one of the Bills’ offensive snaps as a rookie and performed admirably—there’s really no cause for concern there. The team also signed La’el Collins—who has starting experience at both guard and tackle—as depth in free agency before selecting Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning that Buffalo has options should Plan A not prove fruitful.
The interior of the line is shuffled, but the group isn’t necessarily weak or in need of further additions. Cornerback is likely the bigger need for the team, as its primary depth option is Kaiir Elam, a former first-round pick who has underwhelmed throughout his professional career. The team may make depth moves at guard or center ahead of camp, but don’t expect any significant alterations, as the unit generally looks stout.
