NFL reacted to Bills CB Ja’Marcus Ingram’s two-pick game in funniest way possible
Nobody foresaw Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram’s breakout two-interception outing in the team’s Week 2 dismantling of the Miami Dolphins; in fact, few outside of Western New York even knew who the 27-year-old was ahead of the Thursday Night Football clash. The third-year defender entered the 2024 NFL season with just three career tackles under his belt, but he’s been forced into early action due to nickel cornerback Taron Johnson being sidelined with a forearm injury. He made a late game-saving pass breakup in Week 1 before unequivocally breaking out in Week 2, returning one of his two interceptions on Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the house for a 31-yard touchdown.
It was an unanticipated stellar performance from the defensive back who has earned consistent praise from his coaching staff throughout the summer—so unanticipated, in fact, that the NFL promptly reacted in the funniest way possible.
Ingram received a letter informing him that he had been randomly selected to complete a test to see if he was in compliance with the NFL’s drug policy shortly after the conclusion of the 31-10 win. Buffalo cornerback Rasul Douglas documented the hilarious happenstance in a two-part Instagram story.
We’re obviously not implying that there was any direct correlation between Ingram’s strong outing and his being randomly selected for a drug policy test, but the timing is impeccable and, thus, hilarious. The defender will look to build on his, thus far, solid play when Buffalo hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 3 Monday Night Football clash next week.
